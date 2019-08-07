Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Rance is gone for the season.
Alex Rance is gone for the season.
AFL

Rance pulls pin on comeback bid

by Michael Warner
7th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RICHMOND superstar Alex Rance has pulled the pin on his comeback bid from a knee reconstruction.

Rance told teammates on Wednesday his unlikely attempt to return to the field this season had failed.

He has spent months rehabilitating the knee injured in the season opener against Carlton, but will now concentrate on a return for the same match next year.

The news come just a week after Rance had said how optimistic he felt about playing again this campaign.

"I am ever the optimist and potentially a little bit reckless," he said last week.

"It probably goes with the way I play and all that kind of stuff.

"I'll be heavily pushing to play. But I have got to think about the club holistically.

"If it happens again, what will that do not only to myself but the club and my mates? That is one thing I will have to wrap my head around but I will make that call next week."

More Stories

afl alex rance richmond tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: What's behind Gympie Coffee Club doors

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: What's behind Gympie Coffee Club doors

    News Exclusive look at Gympie Coffee Club before it opens tomorrow

    Meth, pot stash found in rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon Meth, pot stash found in rental van drug bust at Tin Can Bay

    News Two people aged between 20 and 25 were busted.

    Smoke alert issued for parts of the Cooloola Coast

    Smoke alert issued for parts of the Cooloola Coast

    News Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads