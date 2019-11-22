Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yazz Krishna’s company has gone into administration
Yazz Krishna’s company has gone into administration
Business

Signs of trouble before company entered administration

by Anthony Marx
22nd Nov 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

His Brisbane company has produced digital signage and interactive advertising for some of Australia top retail brands.

Among them are Boost Juice, Bupa, David Jones, RACQ, Michael Hill jewellers, Sportsgirl and Lorna Jane.

But a cash squeeze forced entrepreneur Yazz Krishna to tip his company Five Faces Pty Ltd into administration this week.

Administrator Darryl Kirk from Cor Cordis told us yesterday that the firm will keep trading and be put up for sale, with valuable intellectual property as one of the drawcards.

He said it faced the prospect of running out of money over the holidays and new year period and was likely to have become insolvent if no action had been taken.

Entrepreneur Yazz Krishna to tip his company Five Faces Pty Ltd into administration.
Entrepreneur Yazz Krishna to tip his company Five Faces Pty Ltd into administration.

While it was too early to wheel out precise figures, Kirk estimated that between 25 and 50 unsecured creditors are owed anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

In a sign of trouble earlier this month, three directors quit, leaving Krishna as the sole director and CEO.

He remains the biggest single stakeholder, controlling 41 percent of the company.

Start-up funder Brisbane Angels, using money from sophisticated investors, owns $200,000 worth of redeemable preference shares.

Krishna, a 35-year-old native of the Caribbean, did not return a call seeking comment yesterday.

He launched the Darra-based firm about 10 years ago and it had grown to have a national presence, as well as a foothold in New Zealand and Canada.

The products he offered clients included customised news content for in-store displays and a "digital mirror'' that allowed clients to visual themselves in a new outfit while shopping at clothing outlets.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

        News Crystal Ann Smith, 33 of Gympie pleaded guilty to drink driving on October 27. She was fined $300.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        premium_icon Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        News The Queensland Coroner has continued its refusal to explain over four years of...