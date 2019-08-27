Ramping crisis reaches critical level

QUEENSLAND ambulance ramping is worsening, with nearly a third of patients not transferred off stretchers within the recommended time last month.

The average statewide figure has been seized on by the Opposition, with Leader Deb Frecklington accusing Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Steven Miles of not forward planning.

At Logan Hospital last month, nearly half of patients taken to emergency departments via ambulance weren't transferred within 30 minutes, while at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital the figure was 39 per cent.

At The Prince Charles Hospital, a quarter of ED presentations weren't transferred within half an hour.

According to data compiled by the Opposition, July's figure is the highest since at least November 2017.

Ms Frecklington said she was alarmed.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

"Under Annastacia Palaszczuk, people are sitting on hospital stretchers and ambulance stretchers for an unacceptable length of time," she said.

"The figures have gone from 20 to 31 per cent on average across Queensland but some areas are just so much worse than others."

Queensland Health last week revealed there had been almost 1.2 million ED presentations so far this year.

Clinical Excellence Queensland deputy director-general Dr John Wakefield said in July that more than 18,300 extra people presented to EDs compared to the same period last year.

It comes amid a horror flu season that as of last week had claimed 95 lives.

Ms Frecklington said the LNP had fixed ambulance ramping before.

"We need to prioritise and plan for patients coming to the hospitals," she said.

"Unfortunately under Annastacia Palaszczuk and her incompetent health minister they are not planning for the future.

"It's as simple as actually having someone in control of the health system who understands the processes."