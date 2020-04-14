Ralph’s hard working Gympie birthday lockdown

BIRTHDAY LOCKDOWN: Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum secretary Ralph Richardson is having no trouble keeping himself occupied during coronavirus lockdown. Mr Richardson celebrated his birthday on Tuesday as he enjoyed more than 4ha of museum grounds within which to isolate himself.

BIRTHDAY LOCKDOWN: Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum secretary Ralph Richardson is having no trouble keeping himself occupied during coronavirus lockdown. Mr Richardson celebrated his birthday on Tuesday as he enjoyed more than 4ha of museum grounds within which to isolate himself.

RALPH Richardson is busy making history, in a practical sort of way, as he endures the coronavirus lockdown at the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum.

The museum secretary was busy celebrating his 75th birthday as he occupied his isolation time putting up a new building at the museum grounds, at the Alford Park Duck Ponds.

He was doing so with the aid of museum cafe owner, Charlie Horne, who has closed the date but is selling takeaway food and coffee from his catering van in the car park.

That is where the cake came from as Mr Richardson spoke about his construction project.

“I’m building a new souvenir centre,” he said.

Mr Richardson freely admitted that his age puts him in the at-risk group as far as coronavirus dangers are concerned.

“But I do get a bit tired of reading people talking about ‘elderly people, especially when some of them are younger than I am,” he said.

Mr Richardson said the lack of visitors and the business lockdown had given him plenty of free movement as he isolates himself.

“I’ve got 4.6ha of isolation,” he said.

“If anybody else turns up I’ll go to the machinery shed until they’ve gone,” he said.