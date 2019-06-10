Rainy weather crashes speedway meeting again

LOOKING AHEAD: Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller and vice president Paul Swindells now preparing for the new season after rain washed out Saturday night's event.

LOOKING AHEAD: Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller and vice president Paul Swindells now preparing for the new season after rain washed out Saturday night's event. Cody Fox

SPEEDWAY: The saying "lightning never strikes twice” doesn't ring true for Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller.

The re-scheduled March sprint car meeting due to run on Saturday night was again cancelled due to wet weather.

Moller was circumspect about having to cancel the meeting.

"It was only five millimetres of rain over a long period but it was enough to make the track unsafe,” he said.

Moller was disappointed for the fans and the competitors.

"This was not a decision we have taken lightly and we have made every effort to run the V8 sprint car - Dash for Cash,” Moller said.

"I would like to thank the drivers and volunteers for their efforts in travelling and getting the venue ready.”

"Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.”

The club will now plan for next speedway season with the first meeting to be held on September 28.

There will still be plenty of action on the Maryborough track over the next month including the Trent Walters Memorial event to be held on July 6.

The program will include a burn-out program for Pro, V8, six cylinder and ladies.

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the local Maryborough Ambulance committee.

Speedway karts also return to the track on July 27.

The club will plan for the return of the sprint cars to Maryborough in 2020 when they host a round of the World Series competition in January .