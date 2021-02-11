Rainy start for Cooloola Coast bowlers

The winners on Thursday with the lowest winning margin of 1 shot wereÂ Barry Pollitt, Ros Barron and Neil Currell.Â

Nominated Jackpot Pairs, Tuesday, February 2

It was a rainy start to the week with very heavy rain just before the commencement of play. When we finally got out bowling the green had drained very nicely. Winners of the second round were Gary Holyoak and Graham Nunn and the overall winners were Neil Currell and Denis Kerr. The jackpot went off with Aileen and Peter Barnett going home rich. Next week’s Jackpot will be back to the start.

Mixed Social Bowls, Thursday, February 4

A very good turn out and lucky to have a little breeze to keep things a bit cooler. The winners with the lowest winning margin of 1 shot were Barry Pollitt, Ros Barron and Neil Currell.

Jill Falzon our lovely Ladies President was teaching Gaye Franks how to play the skip. t seems Jill taught her a little to well because Gaye’s team beat Jill’s team.

Saturday, February 6

We had a huge day with about 40 members of the Australian Caravan Club Sunshine Nomads turning up for a game of barefoot bowls, followed by a hamburger, chips and a beer for $15.

By the smiles and all the laughter it seems like they really enjoyed the day. In the afternoon we played scroungers and the winner was Ross Ashley.

Sunday, February 7

We definitely needed our water bottles today, it was a hot one. Six teams competed, when the wheel was spun it came up win plus ends Sue Long our hard working games controller had a hard time working out the winners with the 3 teams all on the same score, after the countback the winners were Sue Pollitt (Polly) and Tess Moffitt.

Happy Days on and off the Green.

