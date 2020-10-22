Rainy conditions cause car to slam into fence at Veteran

A car slammed into a fence at Veteran late yesterday as rain started to fall in the Gympie region.

IT WAS a close shave for the driver of a car that smashed into a fence at Veteran as rain fell in the Gympie region late yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hood Rd just before 6pm, and found a vehicle had left the dirt road and crashed into a fence about 500m from the Old Goomboorian Rd turn-off.

Thankfully nobody required transport to hospital, a spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said this morning.