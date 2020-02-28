Rains firing up the reef fish in the Gympie region

GOTCHA - Marc Horton-Stephens said this 91cm gold spot cod, which could not be successfully released, fed his family, neighbours and friends. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

GOTCHA - Marc Horton-Stephens said this 91cm gold spot cod, which could not be successfully released, fed his family, neighbours and friends. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Beaches

ALONG the beaches of Teewah and Double Island recent winds have limited the fishing options.

Strong swells have persisted with very little break making beach fishing difficult.

However, it is the time of year where pelagic species such as mackerel and trevally will cruise the gutters of Teewah and Double Island.

GOTCHA - Marc Horton-Stephens said this 91cm gold spot cod, which could not be successfully released, fed his family, neighbours and friends. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

So let’s hope the weather man follows through with some good news.

Offshore

THE fishing has very much been a big boats environment with large swells keeping many fishos at bay.

Those lucky enough to have a crack have had some cracking captures along the wide reefs of the Hards and north Barwon Banks.

GOTCHA - Jimmy Free from Noosa River Fishing Safaris caught and released this flathead and mangrove jack in the lowerNoosa estuary. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Anglers have been boating some cracking fish such as red emperor, quality pearl perch and some cracking trout coming mainly caught on live yakkas as well as slab baits and large pillies.

Jig fishos have also joined in on the fun with some good size late season snapper being boated on slow fall jigs such as the slow blatt oval as well as some cracking trout.

Reports of mackerel, cobia and large schools of tuna have been seen around the point of DI harassing schools of small frogmouth pilchards.

GOTCHA - Brian Smith won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with his catch of elbow slapper whiting which he boated in the Frying Pan. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Fishos have been having the most luck on metal slugs such as the Halco twisty and the Spanyid raider in 20-30 gram sizes.

Usually tuna will be honed in on the profile of bait so for your best shot at cracking one be sure to match the size of bait they are eating.

Creeks and rivers

THE flood warnings of the Burrum and Mary River systems have now been lifted and river levels have receded allowing for some cracking fishing.

GOTCHA - Jason Milne and his mate Daniele picked up these quality Spaniards while trolling whole fish baits behind their kayaks not far out from Alexandria Bay. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Although these warning are no longer in place a lot of our rivers and creeks are still running very fresh as both Lake Monduran and lenthalls are overflowing.

Fishing closer to the river’s mouth and into the sandy straights has been the pick for barra and thready fisherman.

Fish boated around the rock bars of River Heads and the neighbouring creek mouths.

Large vibration baits have been the pick for these fish with lures such as the Samaki Vibelicious and Zerek fish trap 95 providing.

GOTCHA - Snapper from a recent Cougar One charter to Sunshine Wide. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The Susan River as well as Bengstons Creek are worth a shot with the pots in the lower reaches as well as the deep sections around River Heads.

Jewfish, grunter, jacks and threadies will be feeding on the deep rocky drop offs around the sandy straights region during post rain periods and with the coming weeks of big tides, these areas are well worth a look.

The inshore reefs have been fishing better with the larger tides providing forage for trout and other species that dwell the often over looked areas.

Trolling hardbodies such as the luck craft pointer go extra deep.

GOTCHA - Spangled emperor and venus tusk, boated on recent Trekka 2 charters to Sunsine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Soft plastics such as the z man scented paddler over the shallow reef areas have been the pick over the last week with anglers pulling trout as well as Lipper and tuskies.

Torquay and Scarness reefs have provided those with smaller vessels a feed of fish with pilly and squid baits allowing for trout, nice size estuary cod and good size blueys to hit the deck.

GOTCHA - Spangled emperor and venus tusk, boated on recent Trekka 2 charters to Sunsine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The outer reefs have been an ongoing battle with sharks as they reach their annual fisherman harassment peak level.

Those who have been lucky enough to escape these pests reported good captures of pearl perch green job fish and snapper along the gutters and near the shelf.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa.com.au. Drop into Davo’s Tackle World and Davo’s Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo’s Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.