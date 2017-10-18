24°
Rainfall record set to go under

RECORD BREAKING: Jeff Parker is keeping a close eye on rainfall in Imbil.
Tom Daunt
ACCORDING to long time Mary Valley local and keen weather watcher Jeff Parker, Imbil has experienced one of the wettest starts to spring in recorded history.

As of midday yesterday, the Mary Valley town had received 284.8mm of rain, with about 190mm of that falling in the last five days.

The all time record was set in October 1972, when the town was drenched with 309.02mm of rain for the month.

For the record to be broken, just 25mls in 13 days is needed.

Mr Parker, who works at the Imbil post office, said the business has been recording the rainfall since 1916 and in four decades of farming, he has never seen it rain so much without local bridges going under and water flowing in the main street.

He is predicting the record to be "smashed.”

"I reckon it will be easily broken, and I think it will be followed by the wettest November on record,” Mr Parker said from the Imbil Post Office yesterday.

"It is the most welcoming rain we have had for a long time.

"Normally (after this amount of rain) we see flood water on farm land (but) we got four inches on Monday and it barely made the creeks run.

"We have had solid, non stop rain for the last five days and have not seen any major flooding as yet.

"This could be attributed to the exceptionally long dry spell followed by the steady, soaking rain.

"Personally, in the 40 years that I have been involved with farming, and as a keen weather watcher, I have never known there to be so much rain without major flooding,” he said.

Gympie Times
