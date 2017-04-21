Rainfall overnight and what's ahead for Gympie

IT was a wet night in the Gympie region with the Bureau of Meteorology recording falls of 35mm on the Cooloola Coast and just under 10mm for Gympie.

Our neighbours in Kin Kin got 23mm and Maryborough got 9.6mm.

The majority of the falls fell in the early hours of Friday morning.

We can expect a shower or two across the region on Friday with tops of 26 degrees forecast.

There are showers forecast over the weekend and into Tuesday.

A sunny Wednesday is in store with possible showers later in the week.