Rainfall incredibly variable across Gympie region

Kilkivan residents received up to 90mm of rain thanks to a thunderstorm last night. This photo was taken of the dam near Rossmore Rd which was completely dry, but is now overflowing. Photo: Bianca Meyers

WELCOME but incredibly variable rainfall has been recorded across Gympie region, with substantial rain in drought-hit western districts overnight.

While Gympie recorded 4.6mm in one gauge and 16mm in the other, some spots around the city reporting up to 40mm of rain, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff.

Goomeri received 19mm, according to this morning’s BOM observations.

Some individual properties in the Kilkivan district were reported on social media as having received anything between 50mm and 70mm.

The Camp Kerr military base at Tin Can Bay received 3.2mm, according to the bureau.

One Woolooga resident reported 49mm, while the property next door received 63mm.

Other neighbours reported falls between 13mm and more than 100mm, while others not far away received nothing.

Ms Hoff said the rain was associated with an upper level trough.

“We’re expecting more rain on Friday and Saturday, anything between 4mm and 10mm tomorrow and up to 15mm on Saturday.

“Other places might get more, depending on where the rain falls.”

The bureau reports an 80 per cent chance of more showers in Gympie today and a possible thunderstorm and a similar outlook through to Sunday.

The odds drop to 70 per cent for showers on Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday and 50 per cent on Wednesday.