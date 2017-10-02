RAINFALL: How much are we going to cop today?

AT LEAST 45mm of rain should hit the Gympie region today, meteorologist Aditi Sharam predicted, with Rainbow Beach expected to cop 80mm.

The Bureau of Meterology predicted a 95 % chance of the downpour when it this morning released a severe weather warning for heavy rain in the Wide Bay and Burnett that could bring flash flooding.

"An upper trough over southwest Queensland is forecast to intensify as it shifts east into the southern interior during the day,” the Bureau stated.

"The coastal trough is forecast to deepen, possibly into a low pressure system, and drift south into Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast waters during today.

"Heavy rainfall is forecast from Bundaberg to Noosa Heads with 6 hourly rainfall totals of 90mm to 120mm possible, with isolated heavier falls up to 160mm possible.

RADAR: Rain map at 1pm Monday showing 50mm predicted for the Gympie region. Courtesy of BSCH stormcast. Contributed

"Across eastern parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett rainfall totals of 130mm - 180mm are possible on Monday.”

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Bundaberg, Emerald, Fraser Island, Biloela and Blackwater.

The rain could not come fast enough as the Gympie region hits a critical dry, with a total of only 10mm for September.

Between 10-15mm is predicted to fall in the Gympie region on Tuesday, before the rain band heads offshore on Wednesday Ms Sharam said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The Bureau will issue the next Severe Weather Warning at 11am.