Liquidator appointed to Rainbow Shores unit contractor

RAINBOW Shores home unit owners who lost money at the weekend, after the failure of resort management contractor, Think Tank Management Pty Ltd, will hopefully suffer no further disruption, their body corporate representative, Strata Services Queensland, announced yesterday.

SSQ body corporate manager Dean Leslie said the Baden Complex, with its five three-storey apartment buildings, had 97 units overall, many of them involved in caretaking and letting arrangements with Think Tank Management.

Mr Leslie said liquidation-linked problems had meant guests were unable to book in last weekend, with the reception desk closed.

But that should be the end of any problems, he said.

"Over the past week, our office has been holding discussions with the liquidators to reach a solution to ensure the continued operation of the complex, without disruption.

"Unfortunately, an agreement was not able to be achieved in time (for) the weekend's bookings," Mr Leslie said.

But a resolution had been achieved on Monday.

"My priority is to protect the owners of the units," he said.

His firm had stepped in to arrange grounds and pool maintenance, he said.

It had been necessary to come to an understanding with the liquidator, "to allow everything to move forward and to meet Office of Fair Trading requirements".

Mr Leslie said the interim arrangements would enable "all day-to-day functions and maintenance as well as continued operation of reservations and reception.

"The aim of the liquidator is to find a suitable buyer to take over complex management as an ongoing concern.

"Alternative arrangements have been made (for cleaning and maintenance)."

The announcement means would-be guests are no longer being turned away. The liquidator had also taken control of bank accounts and would make a distribution to unit owners "as soon as they reconcile the accounts," he said.