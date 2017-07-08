Rainbow rated among the world's greatest spots

RAINBOW Beach has been rated one of the top 15 most spectacular places in the world, according to online travel agency Expedia Australia.

This means Gympie region's Cooloola Coast is now rated by the professionals in the travel promotion game alongside places like Paris, San Francisco, Phuket, St Andrews (where golf was invented), Tokyo, Hong Kong, London and Zanzibar.

"Nestled between Noosa and Fraser Island is Rainbow Beach,” the agency enthuses in its latest online newsletter.

"And one look at this place is all you'll need to see that it's aptly named.

"With bright blue water, sandy beaches and colourful sunsets, it's a special place that will inspire you to see even more of the Australian coast.

"A stop here, of course, means a stop at Ed's Beach Bakery, which is practically a requirement on any Rainbow Beach itinerary.

"A brekkie pie or a sausage roll should be plenty of fuel for a four-wheeler adventure out to Inskip Point, where you'll be surrounded by the sea on three sides.

"After that, you may want to slow things down a bit and embrace beach-bum life.

"The secluded waterfront is perfect for sunbathing and daydreaming - thoughts of emails and everyday life will be furthest from your mind.

"Anyone feeling the travel bug can be tempted just by reading about the promise of natural wonders and adventurous tourist activities,” Expedia writes.