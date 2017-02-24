33°
News

Rainbow gone, Tiaro back in shock electoral shake-up

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th Feb 2017 6:42 PM
A VERY DIFFERENT LOOK: How the Gympie electorate looks under the proposed changes.
A VERY DIFFERENT LOOK: How the Gympie electorate looks under the proposed changes. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE "biggest shake-up of electoral boundaries in 30 years” has left residents "gob-smacked” and de-stabilised politics across Gympie region and beyond.

Rainbow Beach will be part of Noosa, Tiaro cut off from Maryborough and Callide electorate has been banished from Gympie region's western areas.

NOW: The present boundaries of the Gympie electorate.
NOW: The present boundaries of the Gympie electorate. Contributed

Kilkivan and Widgee are now proposed to be part of Gympie and further west, Goomeri and Booubyjan communities will be part of Nanango electorate.

Other western communities now proposed for inclusion in Nanango include Tansey, Cinnabar, Black Snake, Wrattens Forest, Manumbar, Elgin Vale, Barambah, Manyung, Goomeribong, Boonara and parts of Windera, Crownthorpe and Johnstown.

Gympie will now take in Mudlo, Kilkivan, Oakview, Woolooga, Lower Wonga, Sexton, Bells Bridge and Widgee.

Cooran and Pomona district communities have been split between Nicklin and Noosa and, much more sensibly, near-Gympie districts from Curra, Corella and Neerdie to Bauple, Bauple Forest and Theebine have been included in Gympie, under the draft boundary proposals intended to imitate the Gympie Regional Council local government boundary.

Electoral Maps
Electoral Maps Contributed

Other communities going south on the electoral map include Kin Kin, Pinbarren, Cootharaba, Ringtail Creek and Como.

Pomona, part of Lake Macdonald and Federal and Cooroy will go mostly to Nicklin.

Gympie will also gain most of Tiaro, Talegalla Weir and Munna Creek, a new section north of Tin Can Bay, along with Gundiah, Gootchie, Paterson, Glen Echo, Miva, Glenwood, Kanigan, Gunalda, Scotchy Pocket and Anderleigh.

Electoral Maps.
Electoral Maps. Contributed

But the strongest reaction came from Rainbow Beach, which will be an isolated colony of Noosa, cut off from Tin Can Bay and the rest of the Cooloola Coast.

Electoral Maps.
Electoral Maps. Contributed

"We're gob-smacked,” said shop owner and business identity Sandy Brosnan.

And MP Tony Perrett said he had been contacted by a lot of residents who agreed.

Shock waves reverberated across Queensland when the new draft boundaries were officially released today.

Electoral Maps.
Electoral Maps. Contributed

The Queensland Electoral Commission announced that the redistribution was intended to draw on excess population to the south and create an electorate that would be within reach of the state quota for years to come, without any probable redistribution soon.

Western areas of the Gympie region local government area, now part of Callide, held for the LNP by Jeff Seeney, will now be partly taken over by Nanango, held also for the LNP by Opposition deputy leader Deb Frecklingon.

Electoral Maps.
Electoral Maps. Contributed

They include Tansey, Cinnabar and Goomeri.

"Tiaro will be part of Gympie state electorate, despite its general links to Maryborough.”

And it appears Cooran and Pomona districts are likely to be split between Nicklin and Noosa electorates at state level.

The changes make more sense in some areas than others, according to local comment yesterday.

But Gympie MP Tony Perrett was aghast at a boundary running effectively between Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.

The proposed changes mean Rainbow Beach will be almost a model of West Berlin during the Cold War, an isolated outpost of Noosa, effectively surrounded by Gympie.

The beach township, along with parts of Cooloola Cove and its closely linked Inskip Point recreation and camping area, will be included in distant Noosa, despite being separated by kilometres of wilderness and having almost no community of interest with the distant resort centre.

Electoral Commission Queensland documents say population changes have been the main driver of the proposed changes.

Another aim was to follow local authority boundaries wherever possible.

It also aimed to create boundaries that would anticipate future population movements, so that another redistribution would not been needed in the near future.

Although the electorate now has more people than its quota, under a system designed to reflect one vote-one value principles (with a weighting for some larger remote electorates), estimates are that it will move closer to the quota as population growth moves steadily northwards and alters the proportion of the state's population living in various electorates.

"The proposed electorate has 35,462 electors, which is 6.93% above quota and is predicted to have 38,543 electors by 2023, which would be 4.57% above quota,” the commission says.

Both figures are within the variation allowed under electoral guidelines.

The draft proposals are still subject to a public submission and consultation period before being subject to a final draft for presentation to parliament for further debate before becoming law.

Major political parties have responded quickly to the new proposed boundaries, with both the ALP and the LNP pledging to work with the recommended boundaries.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the boundaries, recommended by an independent review panel working with ECQ, "may alter the electorate that thousands of Queenslanders belong to”.

"But it does not change my government's commitment to Queenslanders,” she said.

"At the insistence of the LNP, four new electorates have been added.

"The next election, due in almost 12 months, will be contested on 93 electorates,” she said.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls described it as "the biggest shake-up of electoral boundaries in 30 years”.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooran electoral electoral boundary realignment goomeri gympie election rainbow beach tiaro

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Electorates shock: you'll be surprised where you are now

Electorates shock: you'll be surprised where you are now

Rainbow Beach "moved” to Noosa and cut off from rest of Cooloola by new draft boundaries

'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

WINNER: 'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay has won herself a scholarship.

Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

Curra man not guilty of 'groping' teenager

CLEARED: Curra man found not guilty of 'groping' a 14-year-old girl

'Loneliness and desperation' led to groping allegations

OPINION: Young, eager workers hurt by penalty cuts

Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

WE'RE eager for work, but roadblocks don't help

Local Partners

'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

What's on in the good ol' G-town tomorrow?

What's on in Gympie's community diary?

Gympie's community dairy

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

KEEP ROLLING: The long-awaited opening of Gympie's Skatezone is this weekend.

From roller skating to community expos, there's plenty on.

Red Hatters raise a stir in Widgee

News

Widgee community always has plenty happening

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Gympie children needed for auditions

FUN TIMES: Cast members from the GTA pantomine from 2005, Little Red Riding Hood.

Come on kids! Get on board for this fun G150 event.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Sunshine Coast features in convict history novel

NEW NOVEL: White Spirit is based on a true story and features the Kabi tribe and touches on the Eliza Fraser story.

New book based on a true story has local roots.

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

land 2 build an empire!

176 Casey Road, Kilkivan 4600

Rural 0 0 $599,000!

Dream cattle country! Perfect land for a solar farm! These 354 acres at Kilkivan Queensland are loaded with potential... and at an amazing price! This large flat...

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 ONSITE AUCTION ...

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 NOW ONLY...

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!

12 James Kidd Drive, Monkland 4570

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This is an opportunity for all investors not to be missed! Whether you are a first time investor, or looking for another property to add to your portfolio!

Great investment opportunity!

Unit 6 66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Town House 2 2 1 OFFER'S OVER...

This well presented Townhouse is ideal for low maintenance living. Split level divided by a internal timber staircase with storage underneath. Bottom level...

PIE CREEK MAGIC&#39;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Lowset brick home on fully fenced 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the local...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

RICH MARY RIVER COUNTRY

Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 2 $995,000

The opportunity now exists to purchase quality country in the sought after Mary Valley. 128 acres (52.02ha) planted to Kikuyu, Paspalum, Winter Clover and Couch. ...

BIG SHED FOR THE HANDYMAN

9 Walsh Court, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Modern Hardiplank home. High position. Family friendly area. Full-length front verandah and very private rear verandah, perfect for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms...

15 houses for sale in Gympie under $200,000

9 Norman St Gympie: $179,000

First home-buyer or investor? Take a look at these bargains.

Red Hill Rd cafe property under the hammer Saturday

HOT PROPERTY: 14 Red Hill Rd, Gympie is going under the hammer.

Are you in the market for a place to run a coffee shop?

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!