Rainbow boundary change 'could cost money'

BOUNDARY COMMENT: Mayor Mick Curran says a proposed boundary change to put Rainbow Beach in the Noosa state electorate could cost money, as well as dividing the Cooloola Coast community.

GYMPIE Mayor Mick Curran has warned Rainbow Beach could miss out on regional funding help if the new electoral redistribution makes it part of south-east Queensland.

And he says "we know too well there is no real nexus between Rainbow Beach and Noosa, socially or economically”.

The council would take its concerns to the Redistribution Commission, he said.

And Cooloola Coast councillor Mark McDonald said voters should too.

"I would encourage all affected people right across the Cooloola Coast and the whole region to make a submission,” he said.

"I think it's a retrograde step taking Rainbow out of Gympie .

"Why have they gone after Rainbow Beach when the voting numbers are so small?”

Cr Curran said Gympie Regional Council "acknowledges the issues raised by the community and business leaders at Rainbow Beach.

"Obviously these re-alignments have come about due to enrolment numbers and having some type of equity in numbers across electorates.

"The issue we have as a council is the real disconnect between constituents and their elected representatives if these boundaries are formally endorsed.

"We know too well that there is no real nexus between Rainbow Beach and Noosa, socially or economically.

"Council will certainly be making a submission to the commission to have Rainbow Beach remain in the Gympie electorate.

"This would also potentially put Rainbow Beach into south-east Queensland and not regional Queensland, which could impact funding opportunities.”

Cr McDonald said representing Rainbow Beach and Noosa would be "two very different tasks”.

"This is a really important issue,” he said.

"I really implore people to make a submission.

"The Cooloola Coast is important.”

The plan, with a boundary running along the western coast of Tin Can Inlet, would keep Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove in Gympie but put all their waterways in Noosa electorate, potentially affecting projects like Cr McDonald's hopes for a promenade and fishing jetty at Norman Point.

"Noosa will have all the environmental control of an area we are very proud of and where we have taken great care to preserve environmental values.”