Rainbow Beach the new flavour of the month on Booking.com

Holiday-makers searches for Fraser Island and Rainbow Beach have surged more than 100 spots higher than they were at this time last year.

GYMPIE’S coastline has become the place for a winter holiday with popular travel group, Booking.com revealing interest in holidaying at Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island has surged in the wake of the pandemic.

New data from the agency has revealed searches for the two tourism sun spots are more than 100 spots higher than they were at this time last year.

With international tourism meccas like Bali and the Pacific Islands no longer on the menu, Rainbow Beach now sits at number 60, and Fraser Island number 66.

Rainbow Beach’s search ranking on Booking.com has jumped to number 60.

Both were among the 10 biggest movers and shakers on the site.

Booking.com Australia area manager Luke Wilson said it was heartening to watch travellers heading back to iconic coastal areas with the normal destinations not an option.

“Our July search trends demonstrate confidence is slowly returning and there is still a strong appetite for destinations around Western Australia in particular. Kalbarri, Exmouth and Yallingup have all seen a significant increase of over 100 places in our July search lists than in 2019,” Mr Wilson said.

Fraser Island has been the 66th most searched place in Australia on Booking.com. Picture Supplied

“Queenslanders, conscious of not being complacent of restrictions returning are also looking to travel to traditional coastal destinations mostly within one to two hours’ north drive of Brisbane.

“This correlates directly with our previous May and June wish list data which highlighted Qld was on the top of Australian travellers’ minds for the school holiday period.

“Destinations in and around the Sunshine Coast such as Maleny, Agnes Water, Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island have also seen search rank changes of over 100 places in July compared to 2019.

“Whilst Australian domestic travel resumes and we embrace holidaying at home, Booking is committed to making it easy for Aussies to turn their local travel dreams into reality when the time is right.”