Rainbow Beach, Teewah Beach 4WD access closed

FOUR-WHEEL drive beach recreation areas at Teewah Beach and Rainbow Beach are among the latest locations to be closed by the Palaszczuk Government in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch made the announcement this afternoon, saying it was “necessary” in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and align decisions with advice from the state’s Chief Health Officer.

Picnic areas, toilet facilities, lookouts, popular walking tracks, swimming areas and four-wheel drive beach recreation areas in National Parks across Queensland were closed, following the closure of National Park campgrounds last week.

Four-wheel drive beach recreation areas including Bribie Island, Teewah Beach and Rainbow Beach are included in the most recent closures.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly,” Ms Enoch said.

“We need to ensure the safety of Queenslanders during this time and this decision aligns with the expert medical advice from the state’s Chief Health Officer.

“We have carefully considered the number of people currently accessing National Parks and recreation areas and have taken the decision to close these specific areas which are still attracting a high number of people.

“The Chief Health Officer has made a direction which bans outdoor activities of more than two people, or more than a household.

“Queensland Police now have the option to issue on the spot fines for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.”

Locals are encouraged to check Park Alerts online for the most up-to-date information about closures.

There will be some exemptions for entry into these areas for essential services or work by authorised personnel, with a full list of exemptions available at https://parks.des.qld.gov.au.

Queenslanders should only be using National Parks and forests which are close to their own home and they should observe all social distancing guidelines.

The closures will roll out from April 3, see the full list at https://www.des.qld.gov.au.