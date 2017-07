Tristan Sik is stableand still in the intensive care unit at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

RAINBOW Beach teen and Year 8 Victory College student Tristan Sik remains in intensive care at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, two weeks after being seriously injured in a crash between his bicycle and a car at Rainbow Beach.

A hospital spokesman said his condition was still stable.

Tristan was seriously injured when he crashed his bicycle with a car at Rainbow Beach on July 15.