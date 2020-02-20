Menu
FILE PHOTO: Snake Catcher Tony Harrison's best photos. Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher
News

Rainbow Beach teen hospitalised after snakebite

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
20th Feb 2020 3:36 PM
A RAINBOW Beach teenager was taken to hospital overnight after a reported snakebite.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the male teen was bitten on the foot at a private residence about 9.08pm last night.

“Paramedics transported a male teenager to Gympie Hospital stable after sustaining a suspected snake bite to the foot at a private address at 9.08pm,” a QAS media statement read.

The type of snake suspected to be involved in the incident was not specified.

