Rainbow Beach teen hospitalised after snakebite

FILE PHOTO: Snake Catcher Tony Harrison's best photos. Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

A RAINBOW Beach teenager was taken to hospital overnight after a reported snakebite.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the male teen was bitten on the foot at a private residence about 9.08pm last night.

“Paramedics transported a male teenager to Gympie Hospital stable after sustaining a suspected snake bite to the foot at a private address at 9.08pm,” a QAS media statement read.

The type of snake suspected to be involved in the incident was not specified.