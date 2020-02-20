Rainbow Beach teen hospitalised after snakebite
A RAINBOW Beach teenager was taken to hospital overnight after a reported snakebite.
Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the male teen was bitten on the foot at a private residence about 9.08pm last night.
“Paramedics transported a male teenager to Gympie Hospital stable after sustaining a suspected snake bite to the foot at a private address at 9.08pm,” a QAS media statement read.
The type of snake suspected to be involved in the incident was not specified.