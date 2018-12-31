Rainbow Beach surf 'invasion' to get worse on New Years Day

A WAVE of bluebottle attacks hit Rainbow Beach yesterday, but conditions are expected to be much worse today, with an armada on the way.

Lifeguard Liam Toohey yesterday warned of potentially severe conditions, after a weekend when gradually increasing numbers of bathers sought treatment for bluebottle stings.

"We had 30 or 40 today,” he said, "but there will be a lot more tomorrow, with (forecast) wind changes.”

Surf Life Savers have reported 932 bluebottle treatments state-wide in recent days, with 530 on Sunshine Coast beaches and the rest mostly on the Gold Coast.

Potentially deadly irukandji jellyfish struck in Fraser Island waters on Friday, but the normally tropical jellyfish does not seem to have ventured further south.

Mr Toohey said yesterday was a big day at the beach.

He said winds forecast for today had potential to bring many more bluebottles to the beach, although one experienced surf instructor said there were ways to minimise exposure to any risk.

"Your best bet to avoid a bluebottle is to go to the beach on the outgoing tide.

He also warns that people who are allergic to bee stings should be extra careful, as they may also be allergic to bluebottle contact and may be at risk of dangerous anaphylactic reactions.

Veteran Rainbow Beach life saver Ron Organ also treated several bluebottle sting victims on Sunday, as the Cooloola Coast welcomed a huge influx of holiday visitors.

"We had a couple of bluebottle stings, but no-one's in strife in the water,” he said on Sunday.

He watched over a crowd of more than 100 bathers and sun bakers.

"It's pretty good really,” he said, "not as busy as Christmas Day. We had 300 to 350 people on the beach at one stage then.”

"We're often really busy here actually,” he said. "But people seem to take notice of us and do what we ask them to.

"There's a decent sweep in the water, but no trouble,” he said.

Possibly severe monsoon and cyclone conditions in Queensland's north were not an issue in Gympie region, with a mostly sunny week predicted.

Offshore winds, the ones likely to bring in the bluebottles, may also lead to some coastal showers.

UV levels are predicted to reach extreme levels, up to 14 today with temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s and a slight possibility of an isolated shower.

Winds are generally predicted to be light from tomorrow for the rest of the week.