Rainbow Beach shark nets pulled out

SHARK nets have been removed from Rainbow Beach this weekend due to rough weather.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries yesterday announced shark control nets were being removed from South East Queensland beaches “due to forecast rough weather”.

Fisheries Queensland Shark Control Program Manager Michael Mikitis said a combination of strong winds and a forecast tropical low expected to impact the south east next weekend made the removal necessary.

“Nets will be removed from all Gold Coast beaches, all Sunshine Coast beaches and Rainbow Beach over the next two days however drumlines will remain in place at this stage,” Mr Mikitis said.

“We will keep a close eye on the weather and teams are prepared to respond accordingly if necessary and reinstall the nets if the weather conditions allow.”

Mr Mikitis said temporarily removing the equipment was normal practise in these conditions and was a public safety issue.

“High seas can cause some equipment to come adrift and loose shark control equipment can be a danger to swimmers and boats,” he said.

“Anyone who sees any unsecured shark control equipment including ropes, netting or buoys, should call the Shark Control Program Hotline on 1800 806 891.

“Swimmers are also advised to follow safe swimming practices, including swimming between the flags and not swimming at dusk or dawn, particularly with the shark control equipment out of action temporarily.

“In rough conditions, it’s important that people take advice from the Queensland Surf Lifesaving Service as to whether they should go into the water.”

Be Safe. Be SharkSmart