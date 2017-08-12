Rainbow Beach shark nets a danger to whales

IN RESPONSE to the story in the Cooloola Advertiser about the shark nets, I was down at the beach this afternoon and saw three adult humpback whales cruising along pretty close to the shoreline from Double Island Point towards Inskip.

They were swimming probably within two metres of the shark nets, and I watched with bated breath as they passed by the "protected” bathing area, worried that they might get caught up. Thankfully they swam perfectly parallel to the nets and made it to the other side safely, but it was a really close call.

Prior to this I didn't have an opinion either way about whether the shark nets should stay or go, but having seen what I did, its made me wonder whether we should at least pull the nets up during whale season.

If one of those whales had been caught in the nets it would have been devastating.

Jennifer Parkhurst,

Rainbow Beach

Labor needs to guarantee future of sporting shooters

THERE are many reasons why law-abiding firearm owners would be suspicious of the Palaszczuk Labor Government, especially its inner-city Brisbane lefties.

Sporting shooters have raised concerns with me that Labor is about to clamp down on shooting clubs, with fears almost 80% of Queensland clubs could be forced to close.

Labor needs to guarantee that the current laws regarding approved pistol clubs and other sport and recreation shooting clubs across regional Queensland won't be changed.

We have already said that we won't be dictated to by Canberra, and that we will be standing up for law-abiding firearm owners who do the right thing.

Labor's Police Minister Mark Ryan needs to be up-front with law-abiding firearm owners and guarantee that there will be no changes to the current rules around clubs.

Labor should be focusing their attention on criminals, illegal manufacturing and organised crime which is ramping up again under their soft new bikie laws.

We will be fighting against any proposed changes because there has been no consultation and no justification.

It's just another Labor kick in the guts for Queenslanders.

Tim Mander,

LNP Shadow Minister

for Police.