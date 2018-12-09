Rainbow Beach retirees selling business of eight years

READY FOR RETIREMENT: Current owners of Rainbow Beach, Hardware, Fishing and Camping Bruce and Terri Geissmann are ready to retire.

AFTER eight years of running a successful Rainbow Beach business, a decision to retire and travel have led to the heart-breaking decision to call it quits.

Rainbow Beach Hardware, Fishing and Camping owners Terri and her husband Bruce Geissmann, on a long registered lease said they are ready for the next chapter of their lives.

"We want to travel, we want to retire and we are both tired," she said.

Terri and her husband were working at the post office at Tamborine Mountain when one day they visited Rainbow Beach and fell in love with it in 2010.

"We knew nothing about hardware, camping or fishing which was a bit of a challenge, it was a tiny little shop and we expanded it and have all four shops," she said.

"We thought someone would jump at it, everyone comes in here and says it's a great little shop.

Business plans changed in 2012 when their daughter Kelly died from melanoma.

"Our plans went a bit awry, our daughter bought into the business with us and then she passed away," Mrs Geissmann said.

"It upset us heaps and we're still trying to deal with it.

"We're both very tired and struggling. The plan was that when we got to this stage we would pass it on to her, but now we can't."

If the business does get sold, Mrs Geissmann said they will still remain at Rainbow Beach.

"We love it here. We have a house and it's a great community," she said.

"They've always been very supportive of us."

If you're interested in taking over Rainbow Beach Hardware, Fishing and Camping, please phone Andrew Hawkins at Rainbow Beach Realty on 07 5486 3900 or 0408 736 711.