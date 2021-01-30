Rainbow Beach residents have their say in K’gari fire review

The Fraser Island fire as seen from River Heads. Photo: Stuart Fast

The views and experiences of community members, businesses and tourist operators from Rainbow Beach and surrounding areas is being sought as part of a review underway into recent bushfire events on K’gari (Fraser Island).

The forum complements others held on K’gari and in Hervey Bay last week to help inform the Office of the Inspector-General Emergency Management (IGEM) review into the preparedness and response to the recent bushfire events.

Inspector-General Emergency Management, Alistair Dawson said the review was seeking feedback from community members, business and tourist operators and interest parties in Rainbow Beach and surrounding areas.

“It’s important that we hear the about the experiences and reflections of Rainbow Beach residents and businesses affected by the fires,” Mr Dawson said.

“We want to hear about what you thought worked well and any opportunities for improvement to ensure we have the best possible disaster management arrangements in place.”

Mr Dawson said the Rainbow Beach forum will focus on the review’s terms of reference and will also consider the cultural and environmental significance of the island.

“We’ll also be looking to consolidate observations, insights, findings and recommendations from previous bushfire reviews and the recent Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.”

The community and business forum will be held on Thursday, 4 February 2021 at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club, located at Lot 1 Turana St, Rainbow Beach.

IGEM is committed to ensuring the community forums are COVID-Safe.

Attendees are encouraged to submit their expression of interest by 5pm on Tuesday, 2 February 2021 via the online form.

For more information about the review visit: https://www.igem.qld.gov.au/kgari-fraser-island-bushfire-review