A third service station is planned for Rainbow Beach.
Rainbow Beach proposal to boost business competition

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Nov 2019 12:03 AM
RAINBOW Beach may soon have a new service station, at least if the owners of the Manta Ray Barge ticket office have their way.

The company, Starwand, wants to give the Rainbow Beach Rd building a major facelift and transform it into a combined servo, food outlet and ticket office.

The barge ticket office and an independent 4WD hire shop are already on the site.

The developers said the barge carries 30,000-34,000 vehicles across to Fraser Island each year.

It is a figure they said underpins the viability of their plan.

If approved it would be the third service station in the town, which is “relatively isolated” with Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove each more than 25km away.

Rainbow Beach.
“Rainbow Beach residents most likely drive to these townships to access facilities and services which are not readily available within the immediate Rainbow Beach area,” the developers said.

They said that in the “ultimate scenario” drivers in need of fuel will stop at the proposed service station as they come into town, and those headed out would pick it up at a station near the centre of the town.

It could also be a boon for traffic flow in the town, Starwand said.

“It is also commonly known the existing service stations can incur off-site queuing during busy periods and this may be alleviated by the proposal,” the developers said.

