Rainbow Beach paraglider hospitalised

A ROUGH landing has seen a paraglider on Rainbow Beach hospitalised.

Paramedics attended the scene at Rumbalara Ave just before 6.30pm yesterday evening, with reports of a serious or 'extreme fall'.

Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed the male patient had received some injuries to his lower back in the landing.

He was subsequently taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Motorcycle Accident at Kin Kin

Emergency crews were also on scene at a motorcycle accident at a Kin Kin address last night.

The patient received a back injury in the accident, just before 6.45pm.

Paramedics transported the patient to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.