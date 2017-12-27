Rainbow Beach paraglider hospitalised

A ROUGH landing has seen a paraglider on Rainbow Beach hospitalised.
Paramedics attended the scene at Rumbalara Ave just before 6.30pm yesterday evening, with reports of a serious or 'extreme fall'.
Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed the male patient had received some injuries to his lower back in the landing.
He was subsequently taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
Motorcycle Accident at Kin Kin
Emergency crews were also on scene at a motorcycle accident at a Kin Kin address last night.
The patient received a back injury in the accident, just before 6.45pm.
Paramedics transported the patient to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.