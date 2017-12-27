Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rainbow Beach paraglider hospitalised

A paraglider takes advantages of updraughts near the Bluff at Yeppoon on Friday to get a unique view of the Capricorn Coast. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
A paraglider takes advantages of updraughts near the Bluff at Yeppoon on Friday to get a unique view of the Capricorn Coast. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK160813cpara3
by Jacob Carson

A ROUGH landing has seen a paraglider on Rainbow Beach hospitalised.

Paramedics attended the scene at Rumbalara Ave just before 6.30pm yesterday evening, with reports of a serious or 'extreme fall'.

Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed the male patient had received some injuries to his lower back in the landing.

He was subsequently taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Motorcycle Accident at Kin Kin

Emergency crews were also on scene at a motorcycle accident at a Kin Kin address last night.

The patient received a back injury in the accident, just before 6.45pm.

Paramedics transported the patient to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Gympie Times
Gympie region roads that make you go 'Mmmm?'

Gympie region roads that make you go 'Mmmm?'

Letter writer questions choice of cheaper, out-of-town contractors and cost cutting in light of recent works at East Deep Creek that have gone to pot

Small jobs must be done if GRC wants support for big ones

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT: Southern Downs Regional Council are reminding residents of their role to play in maintaining nature strips surrounding their homes.

OPINION: Trust is a difficult thing to earn back.

2017: A year in crime with spotlight on the media

Rebel Wilson leaves the Victorian Supreme Court after winning her defamation case against Bauer Media.

Record payout orders and even bigger threats made news in 2017.

Rattler boss quits just months out from start date

Corinne Mikkelsen and Peter Blashki Mary Valley Rattler in Gympie.

There was speculation on social media he was asked to quit

Local Partners