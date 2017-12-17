Rainbow Beach dump to be bought for $340k

DUMPING rubbish on land which you do not own is frowned on by authorities, and Gympie Regional Council wants to ensure it is not doing this itself at Rainbow Beach.

For more than 30 years, part of the Rainbow Beach waste facility has run on state land, which is now to be bought by the council for $340,000.

Councillors voted this week to enter into a deed of grant on the land, which does not yet guarantee the purchase.

Under the deed, $50,000 must be paid now and the balance of $290,000 in December 2019.

The purchase was in the council budget.

Councillor Glen Hartwig asked why an environmental bond could not be under- taken instead because buy- ing the land then also paying for rehabilitation would "cost the ratepayers twice”.

Mayor Mick Curran said the council would investigate that, but working on land it did not own was an issue left by previous councils which needed to be fixed.

"There are businesses around that if we find out they're operating outside approvals we'll shut them down,” Cr Curran said.