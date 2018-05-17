Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marlene Owen and Tony Stewart have joined forces once again to organise the Bush to Beach 2 fund raising dinner at Rainbow Beach on July 14.
Marlene Owen and Tony Stewart have joined forces once again to organise the Bush to Beach 2 fund raising dinner at Rainbow Beach on July 14. Renee Albrecht
News

Rainbow Beach drought angel ready to help the west again

17th May 2018 12:46 PM

IT MAY have come as a surprise to learn that, until this week, the Gympie region was still officially drought declared.

Given the nice rain over the past few months, and the big announcement from the State Government yesterday that eight local government areas had had their drought status revoked, it might also be easy to think the Queensland drought was over.

For us it is, but out west there are still great parts of the state in desperate need of rain.

Rainbow Beach drought angel Tony Stewart and his hard working committee are fully aware of the despair that still prevails out there.

Mr Stewart and the Rainbow Beach Drought Runners will be taking another truckload of hope out west next week, and in July they will be throwing a huge fundraiser to help bring a heap of youngsters from the drought ravaged Windorah area to the Cooloola Coast.

Windorah is about 320km south-west of Longreach and missed all the summer rain.

In conjunction with the Tin Can Bay Lions and the Drought Runners, the Bush to Beach 2 Fundraising Dinner will take place at Rainbow Beach on July 14. There will be buses to transport people from the Gympie Civic Centre and Tin Can Bay.

You can book tickets by phoning Mr Stewart on 0408 767 930 or Marlene Owen on 0402 286 571.

community spirit drought drought relief rainbow beach whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    39 businesses open for tomorrow's show holiday

    39 businesses open for tomorrow's show holiday

    News Out and about for the Show? We have you covered

    • 17th May 2018 2:19 PM
    Gympie region among a number of areas to lose drought status

    Gympie region among a number of areas to lose drought status

    News Good rain over summer has caused strong pasture growth

    The real implications of Colton Coal Mine for Gympie region

    premium_icon The real implications of Colton Coal Mine for Gympie region

    News A meeting will be held at Glastonbury next month

    Prison is a savage punishment

    premium_icon Prison is a savage punishment

    News And this man has only given life in jail to one person.

    Local Partners