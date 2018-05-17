Rainbow Beach drought angel ready to help the west again

Marlene Owen and Tony Stewart have joined forces once again to organise the Bush to Beach 2 fund raising dinner at Rainbow Beach on July 14.

IT MAY have come as a surprise to learn that, until this week, the Gympie region was still officially drought declared.

Given the nice rain over the past few months, and the big announcement from the State Government yesterday that eight local government areas had had their drought status revoked, it might also be easy to think the Queensland drought was over.

For us it is, but out west there are still great parts of the state in desperate need of rain.

Rainbow Beach drought angel Tony Stewart and his hard working committee are fully aware of the despair that still prevails out there.

Mr Stewart and the Rainbow Beach Drought Runners will be taking another truckload of hope out west next week, and in July they will be throwing a huge fundraiser to help bring a heap of youngsters from the drought ravaged Windorah area to the Cooloola Coast.

Windorah is about 320km south-west of Longreach and missed all the summer rain.

In conjunction with the Tin Can Bay Lions and the Drought Runners, the Bush to Beach 2 Fundraising Dinner will take place at Rainbow Beach on July 14. There will be buses to transport people from the Gympie Civic Centre and Tin Can Bay.

You can book tickets by phoning Mr Stewart on 0408 767 930 or Marlene Owen on 0402 286 571.