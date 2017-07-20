Rainbow Beach CBD to get $200k upgrade

The tourist hot spot is about to get an upgrade from the Our Towns program.

THE future of Rainbow Beach CBD is even brighter, with $200,000 upgrades to roll out in the next year as part of the Our Towns program.

Gympie Regional Council voted unanimously yesterday to undertake detailed design and implementation of the first stages of the master concept plan.

In the first stage will be more parking and landscaping in the central part of Rainbow Beach Rd, as well as additional tree planting and streetscaping along the road.

The money was allocated in the council's 2017-18 budget, with work to start this financial year.

Further improvements are also possible in the future, including sign posting to key attractions and features in the region.

Overall, $1.37 million in upgrades could be spent upgrading the tourist hot spot under the master plan, which was developed with community consultation.

Councillor Mark McDonald said was "extremely pleased” with the decision and support, which attracted 120 submissions from residents.

"The benefits of what we've done to date have been of huge economic benefit to business and social benefit to visitors and residents of Rainbow Beach,” he said.

"The next phase we move into is the beautification of the shopping centre and this will provide our visitors a more aesthetically pleasing place to shop, eat and dine, or even just enjoy the amenities of a beautiful town.”

The initial work was one of several steps adopted by the council, which included continued discussion with the state government about installing a helipad and other traffic controls like speed limits in the area.