Rainbow Beach business is fighting for equality

Promopal’s Nick Lett wants to give equality a helping hand through the company’s IndigiYouth scholarship fund.

Promopal’s Nick Lett wants to give equality a helping hand through the company’s IndigiYouth scholarship fund.

WHEN it comes to giving Gympie’s Indigenous youth a helping hand, a Rainbow Beach company is putting its money where its mouth is.

The coast-based Promopal is offering up $5000 in scholarship funding to help Indigenous youth achieve their dreams, whether it’s in athletics, academics, the arts or something else.

The IndigiYouth program offers five $1000 blocks dispersed throughout the year; three scholarships in January, and two more in July.

The scheme shares $5000 in two funding rounds.

Operations manager Nick Lett said it was geared for “people who needed maybe that little bit of an extra push” to get to where they wanted to go.

“You hear of people who took a job … and (we’re forced to) put their dreams on the backburner and couldn’t pursue them” he said.

The IndigiYouth scheme, he said, represented the company’s faith in the people who were seeking that helping hand.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

And the process itself was an eye-opener.

“It’s one of those things when you receive the applications … you do hear from people with very different backgrounds to yourself,” Mr Lett said.

Mr Lett is urging people to apply for the current round, which cuts off on December 31.

He said the idea was one he had used at a previous company; when he took it to Promopal’s founder Kay-Lynn Ladas, he said she was eager to get it up and running.

Now, the hope was people looking for a little help would hop on board.

“I would urge anyone who is interested to apply,” Mr Lett said.

“The worst that would happen is you don’t make it in one of our rounds.”

Applications for the first round close on December 31, 2020.

More information about the process can be found on Promopal’s website.