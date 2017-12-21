Rainbow Beach braces for a season of stingers

STING: The coast has seen plenty of blue bottle jellyfish this summer.

STING: The coast has seen plenty of blue bottle jellyfish this summer. Janine Hill

GET SET to tip-toe your way across the Rainbow Beach sands this Christmas, but it won't be because of the heat.

Rainbow Beach has recorded 33 bluebottle stings since the start of summer.

Of those, 15 have occurred since last Friday.

Persistent north-easterly winds have been tipped to send plenty of pain our way, following the weekend boom in stings.

On the Sunshine Coast alone, lifesavers recorded 551 bluebottle stings. Coolum Beach recorded the highest with 131 while Peregian Beach (82), Sunshine Beach (74) and Mudjumba (55) recorded the highest amount from last Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said sea breezes would circulate today and tomorrow, but the prevailing winds for the rest of this week would be north-easterlies.

Patches of relief would come in the form of some south-easterlies today , but for the next few days and up to Christmas Day there was plenty of north-easterly wind which will drive in the stingers.

With temperatures tipped to be about 30C on Christmas Day, there will be many families taking to the region's beaches to beat the heat, putting plenty in the path of the bluebottles.

A light easterly swell will also hang around, but conditions on the water are tipped to be pretty calm for the week ahead. Surf Life Saving Queensland's Sunshine Coast regional manager Aaron Purchase said the weekend spike in stings was a "bit of a mystery”, given the prevailing swell had been easterly.

He said it all depended on how much northerly had been in the winds, but it was possible there had been a mass of bluebottles out to sea that had been dragged in by the swell.