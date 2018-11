A man was injured at Rainbow Beach dumped on a sandbar this morning.

A man was injured at Rainbow Beach dumped on a sandbar this morning. Jacob Carson

A BODYBOARDER who was dumped on a sandbar this morning at Rainbow Beach has been taken to hospital.

Paramedics rushed to the scene at about 9.30am this morning, before transporting the man to Gympie Hospital with suspected spinal injuries, while a rescue helicopter was kept on standby.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the body boarder reportedly hit his head on a sand bar in the surf.

More to come