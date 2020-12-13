Rain to pummel region tonight, as trough intensifies

Heavy rain is predicted to hit Gympie tonight, falls could total 130mm in 48 hours

HEAVY rain is continuing in South East Queensland today with a developing surface trough expected to deepen today and tonight pumping weather into the region.

A severe weather warning issued yesterday remains in place for the South East region for heavy rainfall, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and dangerous surf.

While intense falls were recorded further south overnight Gympie has received just 8.6mm from 9am yesterday (Saturday December 12) to 9am today (Sunday December 13).

But the heaviest totals are expected in the region tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said.

The Mary River near Kidd Bridge flowing steadily following rainfall earlier in the year.

Gympie can expect between 20-50mm today and between 15 -35mm tomorrow, Ms Hoff said.

But totals could reach 90mm in Gympie before midnight today and 70mm tomorrow, the meteorologist said depending on the development of the trough.

“The trough is coming in from the east and has to get past the Sunshine Coast before it gets to Gympie,” the meteorologist said.

“It is fairly confined to the coastal strip – but we could see decent rain – by the time it gets to Gayndah we will see significantly less rainfall.”

The Sunshine Coast could receive up to 300mm in the next 48 hours, depending on how the system moves.

The falls are likely to start in the late afternoon today and into this evening with the heaviest for some areas the other side of midnight tonight.

Depending where the heaviest falls are located, rivers heights could rise to flooding level.

The Mary River has been placed on flood watch: FULL STORY HERE

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Gympie region.

On the coast, abnormally high tides exceeding the highest tide of the year are expected to develop on Sunday morning’s high tide.

Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to develop during Sunday and in combination with the abnormally high tides could lead to significant coastal erosion about areas exposed to wave action.

Damaging winds with gusts of around 90km/h are possible about the exposed coast and islands from early Sunday afternoon.

Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Moreton Island, North Stradbroke Island, Sunshine Coast and adjacent hinterland areas, Fraser Island, Caboolture, Cleveland, Redcliffe, Jimboomba, Beaudesert and Springbrook.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Surf Life Saving Australia recommends that you stay out of the water and stay well away from surf-exposed areas.

Check your property regularly for erosion or inundation by sea water, and if necessary, raise goods and electrical items.

If near the coastline, stay well away from the water’s edge.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Warnings are also available at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.