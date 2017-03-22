28°
Rain: the chances don't get higher than this

Frances Klein
22nd Mar 2017 7:41 AM
Heavy rain moving across the Gympie region on Wednesday morning
Heavy rain moving across the Gympie region on Wednesday morning Contributed

GYMPIE could see rain falls of up to 50mm today and tomorrow in the Gympie region according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Troughs moving from the north and east combining with a very moist air mass is leading to widespread rain today and tomorrow, BoM forecaster Dean Narramore told The Gympie Times.

A rainy start to Wednesday sets the tone for the day in the Gympie CBD
A rainy start to Wednesday sets the tone for the day in the Gympie CBD Frances Klein

"Almost everywhere should see some rain,” he said of today predicting a further 15mm to 30mm for the region and 50mm in isolated areas.

"Tomorrow half the region should get at least 20mm, but if you are under a heavy storm or shower could get 50mm or more.”

The fall will add to the growing rain tally this week for Gympie, which is just shy of 45mm with thanks to almost all of it falling on Monday night.

The prediction comes on the back of the downpour last Wednesday when Gympie was delivered 81mm in one night - putting a spring in everyone's step, although still proving too little too late for Gympie region farmers.

Decent rain is on the cards this week in this Gympie seven-day forecast courtesy of Weatherzone.
Decent rain is on the cards this week in this Gympie seven-day forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The systems behind today's rain are also bringing warm nights and intense humidity - which is at 99% in Gympie this morning and will continue to stay high most of the week, Mr Narramore said.

Last night did not drop below 22 degrees and 23 degrees on Monday night, still two degrees below the warmest March night on record of 25 degrees ion 1974.

The forecaster said the warm nights are due to the high level of moisture from an onshore flow coming off the ocean that carries very moist air.

He said cloud cover over the next few days will mean the top temperatures will stay around 29 to 30 degrees- bang on average for this time of year.

The off shore flow is expected to move off shore tomorrow, clearing on Friday and into the weekend where will see finer weather with some isolated showers.

A rainy start to Wednesday morning sets the tone for the day in the Gympie CBD.
A rainy start to Wednesday morning sets the tone for the day in the Gympie CBD. Frances Klein
Gympie Times

Topics:  forecast gympie weather humid rainfall weather wet

