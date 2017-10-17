Rain takes the shine off Gympie Gold

EXPERIENCE: Veteran Gold player Troy Ashton showed his worth with 4/13 in bowling figures against Nambour in the first innings.

THE much needed wet weather has put a dampener on the final day's play of the Gympie Gold's two-day match against Nambour on the weekend.

The skies opened to rain the game out, restricting the match to the first day's play.

The first day ended with Nambour all out for 64 after Troy Ashton ripped apart the Nambour top order on his way to figures of 4/13.

Leo Cartwright grabbed 3/13 and Jake Vidler chimed in with a neat 2/4.

Gympie went into bat but almost got off to a bad start.

Opener Daniel Shepperson caused an early hiccup, caught LBW for a duck.

Lewis Waugh and Andy Batten hit 36 each and Max Cartwight recorded the score of game with 69.

Gympie went on to post 6/175 at stumps before rain prematurely ended the game.

Gympie won on first innings score and now face a week off due to a bye.

The Gold now return to their home field to play Maroochydore on November 4 and 11 in the two-day format of the game.

Gympie should welcome back a handful of younger players from representative duty.

In other games, Gympie junior under-12 and under-14 representative cricket against Hervey Bay on October 15 were also rained out and will be played on November 12.