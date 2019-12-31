Rain? So far so good but...

Rain may be on the cards today, but casino odds and a drier week ahead mean better news for holiday makers than farmers and gardeners.

A POSSIBLE thunderstorm this afternoon could mean a pleasantly damp end to the New Year and reduced fire danger for this evening’s Gympie Regional Council fireworks display.

Daytime cloud promises to give us a relatively cool 30C maximum, compared to 32C to 34C highs predicted for the next six days.

All good news, but a forecast “chance of showers” seems to be for today only, with a return to dry weather meaning better weather for holiday makers than farmers and gardeners.

Showers were accurately forcast earlier this morning, but fire danger is predicted to remain high, even if this morning’s showers become that possible thunderstorm.

The New Year is forecast to begin with a “slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon, with light winds and temperatures from 20C to 30C

Partly cloudy conditions on Thursday give only a 10 per cent chance of any rain and a hotter day, from 21C to 33C

Similar temperatures and no chance of rain are the predictions for partly cloudy days Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is predicted to see a 10 per cent chance of rain and hotter conditions, to 34C and partly cloudy weather which are set to remain for Monday, when many people not on annual leave will be returning to work.

Monday also sees an increased chance of rain, 20 per cent).