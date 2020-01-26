Rain plays havoc on Gympie Olympic skating event

WET weather has played havoc on a national skateboard qualifying event intended to play out at the region’s new youth hub today.

Gympie Skate Comp Clean up

Inclement weather throughout this morning and into early this afternoon has delayed a start to the Skate Australia National Park Championship, through which competitors can gain qualifying points for the Tokyo Olympics.

Gympie’s event is set to be the only one on Australian soil.

Punters rallied to dry the precinct’s skate bowl, where the action is set to take place, with brooms and motorised blowers after a downpour just after 11am.

Gympie Skate Comp Clean up

Yesterday saw up to 50 skaters compete in the YMCA Australian Skateboarding League’s Queensland National Street Skate Qualifier.