RAIN? It’s a strong maybe from the BoM

Arthur Gorrie
9th Jan 2020 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAIN at last, the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts for the weekend.

Chances of wet weather have increased dramatically, according to the latest seven-day forecast issued this morning.

Fire danger continues at the “Very High” level with mostly sunny conditions and highs of 34C today and tomorrow.

Saturday is forecast to be even hotter, with a 36C maximum and the beginning of hope for a parched Gympie region, with a hance of a thunderstorm in the evening.

The really good news is Sunday’s forecast of a shower or two and possible storm, with a high (70 per cent) chance of rain, with falls up to 6mm.

Monday is forecast to bring a shower or two and a chance of thunderstorm, with up to 4mm.

Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday and a slightly reduced (40 per cent) chance of showers is the outlook for Wednesday.

Gympie Times

