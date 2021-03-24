Rain interrupts but does not end spirited bowls in Gympie

Gympie Bowls Club – Southside

During the last fortnight the much-needed rain has been dictating how much bowls we manage to play but no one has been complaining about the reduced game time.

Gympie Ladies travelled to Pomona last Wednesday only for the day to be cancelled.

Last Thursday the men’s games, although rain interrupted, were completed with John Borchert and Dietmar Kuhn the winners.

In Sunshine Ladies were able to complete their championship singles games with I. Thomson defeating S. Madden and U. Cross defeating D. Chippindall.

One of the quiet achievers of our club, Peter Manson, does a magnificent job with the recycling and invites everyone to bring their empties and drop them in the big blue bin. This ensures both the environment and the club’s finances benefit.

Generic bowls photo. Picture: Stephen Harman

The annual Hens versus Roosters game is on Anzac Day so please put April 25 in your diary and be part of what is always a great day.

Next week will be another busy week at the club.

Monday morning is Bingo with a Lucky Door prize and raffle, with eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday afternoon cards start at 12noon with games of Canasta and 500. The cost is $5. For more information contact Sandra on 5483 7601.

On Monday evening members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls in a casual atmosphere (coaching provided). Arrive at 3pm for coaching and then a game or 3.30 pm to sign on and then a game. For more information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Generic bowls photo - GBR - Belmont bowls club - Lawn Bowls - Division 1 bowls match between Belmont v Ocean Grove. Picture: Stephen Harman

On Wednesdays from 9am Gympie Ladies take to the greens for social bowling. These are enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome. Some championship games will also be played.

On Thursdays from 9.30am the men play club selected pairs. Please have names in 30 minutes before play starts.

Sunshine Ladies play competition and social bowls at 9am. Names in 30 minutes before start of play please.