Rain for fire-ravaged Woolooga

LOOKING at radar images from the Bureau of Meterology this afternoon, it looks as if well needed rain for the tinder dry region around Woolooga and the South Burnett has finally arrived, albeit ten days too late.

An image from the radar at Mt Kanigan clearly shows a patch of 'heavy rain' directly over the township of Woolooga which at the end of last week was a scene of devastation after bushfires in the area destroyed 10,000ha of grazing and pasture-land and numerous sheds and livestock.

A radar image from the Bureau of Meterology taken at 12.33pm this afternoon showing heavy rain over Woolooga and further west. Donna Jones

A special fundraising event this afternoon will raise money for residents and farmers in the area who have been financially impacted by the destructive fire, which ravaged the area for more than 72 hours and took more than 200 volunteer fire-fighters and residents to contain from September 19 to 22.