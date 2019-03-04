Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Showers are forecast for the Gympie region this week, as seen on the radar at 8am Monday. Courtesy of BoM.
Showers are forecast for the Gympie region this week, as seen on the radar at 8am Monday. Courtesy of BoM. Contributed
News

Rain could come, after bone dry summer

Frances Klein
by
4th Mar 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Gympie farewells an extremely hot, dry summer, the start of March is already looking more optimistic for rainfall.

Just under 10mm fell overnight in Gympie with up to 30mm forecast for the rest of the week and the possibility of higher isolated totals if storms hit tomorrow and Wednesday.

Mount Wolvi received 22mm overnight, the most in south east Queensland.

It's a god-send compared to recent monthly rainfall totals - when Gympie's January rain barely reached 13mm - just 8.7% of the region's average January rainfall of 149.4mm.

It grossly contributed to the low overall summer rainfall for the region that totalled 170mm for December, January and February, just 35% of Gympie's mean summer rainfall of 486mm.

On either side of January, December last year recorded 111mm (35.2mm short of average), while February this year recorded 46mm (144.4mm short of average).

Gympie's seven day forecast. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's seven day forecast. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

March still had the potential to bring rainfall to the region, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said, with the mean rainfall total for the month slightly more than January's in Gympie.

"We can still get east coast lows, tropical cyclone season doesn't finish until the end of April, (there's) still the potential for systems to move south and bring a lot of rainfall,” Mr Woods said.

In the immediate future there was the potential for heavier storms tomorrow and Wednesday to bring up to 30mm he said as the weather is dictated by a high pressure system in the Tasman.

"It's looking like a pretty wet week - which is good news as we realise it's been quite dry over many parts of southern Queensland over summer,” Mr Woods said.

A westward-moving trough from the Coral Sea could see storms and an enhancement of showers about the east coast, including the Gympie region, he said.

The long-term outlook for autumn, that was released last week, shows conditions are likely to be warmer and drier in the eastern parts of Australia, with a chance of entering El Nino.

The likelihood is far from certain, Mr Woods said, with about a 50% chance of El Nino developing from autumn; double the normal likelihood.

"If it develops, it generally brings warmer and drier conditions to much of eastern Australia.”

dry el nino gympie weather hot rain storms summer
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie abseiler death - Police identify victim details

    premium_icon Gympie abseiler death - Police identify victim details

    News Man, 64, suffered fatal injuries, say police and ambos

    Second dingo destroyed after Fraser Island attack

    premium_icon Second dingo destroyed after Fraser Island attack

    News The euthanasia comes after another dingo was destroyed on Friday

    Don't blame the dingoes, blame their human management

    premium_icon Don't blame the dingoes, blame their human management

    Opinion Bad management - why Fraser Island needs a big change right now