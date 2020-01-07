RAIN: Change in the air, says BoM

STORM HOPE: A thurnderstorm may be part of a weekend hope of some relief from dry conditions over Gympie region.

HIGH fire danger and only the slightest chance of rain – Gympie Region’s same-again forecasts may be set for a change.

Dry conditions a set to persist through to the weekend, but hope shows in a forecast medium chance of showers on Sunday and Monday.

That is the only hope on offer from Bureau of Meteorology forecasts for the next seven days, including the rest of today.

Even then though, the possible falls are not huge, up to 2mm on Sunday and hardly anything (up to .4mm) on Monday.

Gympie region can expect partly cloudy conditions today and tomorrow, with mostly sunny weather on Thursday and Friday.

Mostly light winds are accompanied by a only a five per cent chance of rain through to Saturday, when the odds shift to a slight chance, at 20 per cent.

Saturday may also see a thunderstorm later in the day, the bureau predicts.