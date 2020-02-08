Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fans of the Wanderers and Sky Blues have been dealt a blow. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Fans of the Wanderers and Sky Blues have been dealt a blow. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Soccer

Rain, bad forecast forces big A-League Sydney derby call

by Tom Smithies
8th Feb 2020 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO days of torrential rain across Sydney has forced the postponement of the A-League derby between Sydney FC and the Wanderers, with the pitch at Jubilee Stadium declared unsafe to play on.

No new date has been set yet for one of the competition's showpiece matches, but the postponement will add to fixture congestion already facing the Sky Blues due to the imminent start of the Asian Champions League.

It was quickly apparent at a pitch inspection on Saturday morning that after more than 100m of water had fallen on the city in the past two days, and with much forecast later on Saturday, the surface was already unplayable.

Forecasters are predicting Sydney's heaviest February downpour in nearly two decades.

"With over 100mm of rain falling in the Sydney area over the past two days, and in the interest of player welfare, all parties agreed that it was not possible to play the match as scheduled today," A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said.

"Whilst it is disappointing that a nearly sold-out crowd is unable to see another iconic Sydney Derby today, this was the right decision to give fans as much notice as possible under the circumstances."

The question of rescheduling will be a vexed one, with a midweek date seemingly inevitable for what should be a major drawcard unless another game is bumped from a weekend slot to make way.

To complicate matters there is already the third derby of the season scheduled for March 21.

In a statement, FFA said the match would be "rescheduled for another date to be decided following discussions between FFA, both clubs and Fox Sports".

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

More Stories

Show More
a-league sydney derby sydney fc western sydney wanderers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Support for Goomeri grassy grannie

        premium_icon Support for Goomeri grassy grannie

        News Plenty of people are throwing their support behind an elderly Goomeri woman and her campaign to legalise marijuana.

        Gympie athlete sees positive in regionals being postponed

        premium_icon Gympie athlete sees positive in regionals being postponed

        News ‘I’m hoping for a good time in the 400 - I have been training pretty hard for that...

        Amphetamine ‘havoc’ sends Gympie man back to jail

        premium_icon Amphetamine ‘havoc’ sends Gympie man back to jail

        News QUEENSLAND’S ice ‘scourge’ was spreading through regional communities, a District...

        ‘Extreme intoxication’ and DV

        premium_icon ‘Extreme intoxication’ and DV

        News EXTREME intoxication led a Gympie man and a Cooloola Cove woman to Gympie...