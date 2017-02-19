Rain at last - maybe, sort of

A BIG MAYBE: Thunder and lightning and gusty winds, but it is all a big "maybe” forecast for Monday.

A GUSTY thunderstorm is the big maybe for Monday's weather according to the Bureau of Meteorology, after showers in places across the Gympie region.

A 70% chance of showers and patchy rain is the forecast for the coastal fringe, with a medium chance elsewhere, decreasing during the morning.

But gusty winds and lightning are possible during the morning.

The bureau predicts a warm night with the temperature dropping to between 18 and 21 degrees, with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid-30s.