Rain ahead, but not much for Gympie region

CLOUDY: Cloudy conditions are expected to be associated with mild nights during the week ahead.

CLOUDY: Cloudy conditions are expected to be associated with mild nights during the week ahead.

GYMPIE region can expect a partly cloudy week ahead with the possibility of rain, but not much of it.

Forecast possible rain, particularly on Thursday, is not expected to make much difference to the region’s “High” fire danger rating, with only about 1mm predicted.

Temperatures are expected to be mild, with a high today of 24C and a temperature range from 10C to 24C tomorrow and from 11C to 25C right up to the weekend, when very similar temperatures are predicted, from 10C to 25C each day.

Slight chances of rain are predicted every day except Thursday when a medium chance (60 per cent) is forecast.

Fire danger remains high.