Rain a relief for Gympie's thirsty farmers

FINALLY: Wolvi farmer Henry Kross was thrilled with the 65mm which fell on his property on Monday.

FARMERS have cautiously welcomed this week's rain, thrilled by the break in the dry but aware more is needed.

Forced by the harsh conditions of the past few months to hand-feed his cattle for the first time in 35 years, Wolvi cattle farmer Henry Kross was thrilled with with the 65mm which fell on his property.

While it was realistically only a small reprieve in itself, Mr Kross said it was still very welcome.

"This is one of the driest spells we've had in years,” he said.

So dry that, as of yesterday, he still knew exactly the level of his dam: 65mm.

Overall, Wolvi's rainfall was in the middle of the wider region's results, which ranged from 90mm in Rainbow Beach to 49mm in Gympie.

It followed a dry spell stretching back to June that averaged 8.5mm of rain every month.

With the rain having refused to follow its normal pattern of "every now and then”, Mr Kross was relieved to no longer be faced by a herd of starving cattle.

Still, it did not solve the problem in the long run.

"Although you're going to get green, the cows will be wanting their share,” Mr Kross said.

"They're just plain hungry. We give them a six-foot bale and they eat in one night.”

The concern over cattle feed was one shared by John Cochrane.

Mr Cochrane said the rain had brought a welcome change in the direction of the region.

"We were heading into a very bad time,” he said.

So bad his pumps had been running 24 hours a day to keep food in front of his cows.

While Monday's falls would "only last a week”, he was optimistic they would not be a one-off occurrence.

"It looks like we'll get some follow-up,” he said.

"If we get this again it would be fantastic.”

And Mr Kross had already put in his own order.

"We need the rain so we've ordered the same thing for next week,” he said.

Wet welcome in region, but dry might not be done

RAINBOW Beach was the big winner in Monday's much-welcomed rainfall, with 90mm dropping on the coastal town.

The tourism hot spot was not the only one to find its dry spell damped down by the weather.

The northern and eastern regions of Gympie caught the best falls, with Miva recording 82mm, 80mm at Sexton and 71mm at Glenwood.

Gympie itself received 49mm, while the Mary Valley was not left out, with Kenilworth recording 52mm, 57mm at Borumba Dam, and Kandanga and Imbil getting 45mm each.

Mapleton also received 97mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan said there was still scattered showers and some storms expected in the next few weeks as the march towards summer continued.

"As you move in from winter to spring and the temperatures get warmer it increases the chances of rain and thunderstorms,” Mr Sharan said.

An 80% of chance of rain was predicted for today, delivering 2-10mm, while a 50% chance of 0-5mm falling was predicted for Thursday.

The BoM said there is an "equal chance” of the next three months being warmer or drier than average. John Gass

However, it appeared the main event was done.

"That was it,” Mr Sharan said.

According to the BoM's climate forecast, whether the great dry was finished was also a coin flip.

"Chances of a wetter or drier October to December for Australia are roughly equal,” the official summary said.

"While the overall three- monthly signal is neutral, October is likely to be wetter than average for central and eastern mainland Australia.”

The BoM's data reports the median average Gympie rainfall for October to December is 314mm, with a 73% chance of at least 250mm falling in the region during this time.

However, the chance of more rain is offset by expected warmer-than- average day and night temperatures over the next three months.

Top falls

Rainbow Beach: 90mm

Miva: 82mm

Tiaro: 81mm

Baroon Pocket: 80mm

Sexton: 80mm

Glenwood: 71mm

Maleny: 68mm

Moy Pocket: 60mm

Borumba Dam: 57mm

Cedar Pocket Dam: 54mm