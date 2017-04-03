Railway corridor will be cleaned up: Mayor

Doreen Beuthin is not happy at getting the run around on who is responsible for cleaning up the railway line corridor that runs close to her property.

GYMPIE Mayor Mick Curran says maintenance of the railway corridor through Gympie has been the responsibility of the Department of Transport and Main Roads, not Gympie Regional Council.

The overgrown width of land that follows the railway line has cost at least one Gympie ratepayer $1000 to get cleaned-up and maintained recently.

Red Hill Rd resident Doreen Beuthin is sick of being told "it's someone else's responsibility” and getting no response from government departments and agencies when asking for it to be cleaned up. She voiced her complaint in Saturday's Gympie Times.

Cr Curran says contractors have been engaged at the cost of the Department of Transport and Main Roads, as part of its handover to the Rattler Railway Company, to clean up the entire corridor from Gympie through to Imbil.

Once that it done the RRC will take over maintenance of the corridor, Cr Curran said.