Rail Trail walkers at risk from 'dodgy' bridge

RIGHT: Wendy Oliver says Pengelly's Bridge is a safety hazard for walkers on the River to Rail Trail. Contributed

THE next stage of the River to Rail Trail is shaping up to be a hit, but one Gympie woman is worried about the safety risk of a "dodgy and dangerous” bridge on the walk.

Wendy Oliver walks Pengelly's Bridge often and said there needed to be a "fix” for the bridge which is used by B-doubles and has been littered with rocks, concrete chunks and even metal.

"It's going to be the only piece of the River to Rail Trail that is dodgy and dangerous,” she said.

She said it was common for debris to be flung from passing vehicles or collect the bridge's guard rails.

Debris litter on Gympie's Pengelly's Bridge. Contributed

"If a pedestrian was crossing at the time this type of debris came flying off a vehicle, there is a high likelihood of serious injury or death,” she said.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said maintaining the bridge was a State Government responsibility.

"If directed by the state, council can perform minor maintenance activities... however major repairs to the structure itself including the damaged bridge rail is a State Government responsibility,” he said. A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the bridge was watched closely by the department.

"The structure is monitored regularly to assess its condition and schedule any necessary works.” TMR was responsible for inspections and monitoring, and the council carried out maintenance on their behalf.

"Repairs to the concrete guard rail posts will be carried out when materials become available,” he said. "The bridge remains structurally sound, but safety barricades are in place until this work is completed.”