Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RIGHT: Wendy Oliver says Pengelly's Bridge is a safety hazard for walkers on the River to Rail Trail.
RIGHT: Wendy Oliver says Pengelly's Bridge is a safety hazard for walkers on the River to Rail Trail. Contributed
Council News

Rail Trail walkers at risk from 'dodgy' bridge

scott kovacevic
by
8th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next stage of the River to Rail Trail is shaping up to be a hit, but one Gympie woman is worried about the safety risk of a "dodgy and dangerous” bridge on the walk.

Wendy Oliver walks Pengelly's Bridge often and said there needed to be a "fix” for the bridge which is used by B-doubles and has been littered with rocks, concrete chunks and even metal.

"It's going to be the only piece of the River to Rail Trail that is dodgy and dangerous,” she said.

She said it was common for debris to be flung from passing vehicles or collect the bridge's guard rails.

Debris litter on Gympie's Pengelly's Bridge.
Debris litter on Gympie's Pengelly's Bridge. Contributed

"If a pedestrian was crossing at the time this type of debris came flying off a vehicle, there is a high likelihood of serious injury or death,” she said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said maintaining the bridge was a State Government responsibility.

"If directed by the state, council can perform minor maintenance activities... however major repairs to the structure itself including the damaged bridge rail is a State Government responsibility,” he said. A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the bridge was watched closely by the department.

Debris litter on Gympie's Pengelly's Bridge.
Debris litter on Gympie's Pengelly's Bridge. Contributed

"The structure is monitored regularly to assess its condition and schedule any necessary works.” TMR was responsible for inspections and monitoring, and the council carried out maintenance on their behalf.

"Repairs to the concrete guard rail posts will be carried out when materials become available,” he said. "The bridge remains structurally sound, but safety barricades are in place until this work is completed.”

council gympie council gympie regional council river to rail trail state government transport and main roads
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Enough is enough:' Gympie parents beg drivers to slow down

    premium_icon 'Enough is enough:' Gympie parents beg drivers to slow down

    News "ENOUGH is enough,” said one Gympie parent who believes young lives are at risk if nothing is done to resolve the school zone danger at this school.

    Gympie's #1 PT grateful for support after landslide victory

    premium_icon Gympie's #1 PT grateful for support after landslide victory

    News 250 nominations, 22 trainers, 10 finalists, 166 votes, 1 winner.

    Young hockey stars unstoppable, unbeatable in Coulter Shield

    premium_icon Young hockey stars unstoppable, unbeatable in Coulter Shield

    News Gympie retains the shield for second year in row.