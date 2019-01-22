Rail group wants Gympie to Brisbane train scrapped

A COMMUNITY group advocating for "sustainable” public transport and rail commute solutions has tabled its idea to address long-term problems on the Gympie North line.

RAIL Back on Track has suggested scrapping the long-dogged Gympie North to Brisbane route in favour of a regular shuttle service between the Gold City and Nambour.

REVEALED: Biggest causes of delays on Gympie's train line

Shuttles would depart Gympie five times a day under the proposal and allow travellers more opportunities to commute, Back on Track administrator Robert Dow said.

Mr Dow said public transport advocates had become "pretty distressed” over the "long-standing issue”.

"It seems like every day these services are either being delayed or cancelled,” he said.

"The railways are there, the stations are there, but there aren't enough train services at the moment.

"The InterCity Express trains are getting a bit long in the tooth, and with station upgrades completed at Cooran and under way at Pomona, it's time to improve services on the Sunshine Coast and further north.

"This is achievable and useful, and it's so far overdue.”

Mr Dow said Back on Track suggested shuttle services leave Gympie North at 5.30am, 8.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm and 5.30pm and arrive at Nambour for direct connections to Brisbane trains. He said Back on Track had contacted State MPs and would approach Queensland Rail directly.

Recent QR data revealed 134 of 414 total delays on the Gympie to Brisbane line over the past two years were caused by rolling stock problems.